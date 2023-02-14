Chennai Meenaks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.63 crore, up 9.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.63 crore in December 2022 up 9.05% from Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 109.6% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2022 up 25.35% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

Chennai Meenaks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.

Chennai Meenaks shares closed at 22.10 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.78% returns over the last 6 months and -4.12% over the last 12 months.