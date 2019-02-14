Chennai Meenaks Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore, up 4.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore in December 2018 up 4.73% from Rs. 5.81 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 181.48% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2017.

Chennai Meenaks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Chennai Meenaks shares closed at 11.93 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.60% returns over the last 6 months and -60.43% over the last 12 months.