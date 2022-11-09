Chennai Ferrous Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.25 crore, up 5940.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.25 crore in September 2022 up 5940.9% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 87.68% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2022 up 36.17% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

Chennai Ferrous EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2021.

Chennai Ferrous shares closed at 183.20 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 93.97% returns over the last 6 months and 5.41% over the last 12 months.