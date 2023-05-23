Chennai Ferrous Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.80 crore, down 36.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Ferrous Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.80 crore in March 2023 down 36.3% from Rs. 54.64 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 down 109.95% from Rs. 11.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 107.3% from Rs. 11.37 crore in March 2022.
Chennai Ferrous shares closed at 140.00 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.96% returns over the last 6 months and -20.70% over the last 12 months.
|Chennai Ferrous Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.80
|40.19
|54.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.80
|40.19
|54.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|107.69
|39.82
|43.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-77.82
|--
|-0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.33
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.27
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.53
|0.13
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.10
|-0.36
|11.02
|Other Income
|--
|0.72
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.10
|0.36
|11.10
|Interest
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.10
|0.35
|11.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.10
|0.35
|11.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.10
|0.35
|11.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.10
|0.35
|11.10
|Equity Share Capital
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.06
|0.96
|30.78
|Diluted EPS
|-3.06
|0.96
|30.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.06
|0.96
|30.78
|Diluted EPS
|-3.06
|0.96
|30.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited