English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Chennai Ferrous Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.80 crore, down 36.3% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Ferrous Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.80 crore in March 2023 down 36.3% from Rs. 54.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 down 109.95% from Rs. 11.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 107.3% from Rs. 11.37 crore in March 2022.

    Chennai Ferrous shares closed at 140.00 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.96% returns over the last 6 months and -20.70% over the last 12 months.

    Chennai Ferrous Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.8040.1954.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.8040.1954.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods107.6939.8243.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-77.82---0.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.330.13
    Depreciation0.270.270.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.530.130.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.10-0.3611.02
    Other Income--0.720.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.100.3611.10
    Interest0.000.020.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.100.3511.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.100.3511.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.100.3511.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.100.3511.10
    Equity Share Capital3.603.603.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.060.9630.78
    Diluted EPS-3.060.9630.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.060.9630.78
    Diluted EPS-3.060.9630.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Chennai Ferrous #Chennai Ferrous Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Pig Iron
    first published: May 23, 2023 04:00 pm