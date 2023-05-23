Chennai Ferrous Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.80 crore, down 36.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.80 crore in March 2023 down 36.3% from Rs. 54.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 down 109.95% from Rs. 11.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 107.3% from Rs. 11.37 crore in March 2022.

Chennai Ferrous shares closed at 140.00 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.96% returns over the last 6 months and -20.70% over the last 12 months.