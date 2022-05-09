 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chennai Ferrous Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore, up 17.7% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Ferrous Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore in March 2022 up 17.7% from Rs. 46.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.10 crore in March 2022 up 80.1% from Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.37 crore in March 2022 up 76.83% from Rs. 6.43 crore in March 2021.

Chennai Ferrous EPS has increased to Rs. 30.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.09 in March 2021.

Chennai Ferrous shares closed at 89.90 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.75% returns over the last 6 months and 1,558.67% over the last 12 months.

Chennai Ferrous Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.64 28.08 46.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.64 28.08 46.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 43.30 18.66 44.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.20 -- -6.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.74 0.07
Depreciation 0.27 0.27 0.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 0.28 1.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.02 8.13 6.07
Other Income 0.07 0.02 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.10 8.15 6.16
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.10 8.15 6.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.10 8.15 6.16
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.10 8.15 6.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.10 8.15 6.16
Equity Share Capital 3.60 3.60 3.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.78 22.60 17.09
Diluted EPS 30.78 22.60 17.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.78 22.60 17.09
Diluted EPS 30.78 22.60 17.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 9, 2022 08:33 am
