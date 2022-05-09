English
    Chennai Ferrous Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore, up 17.7% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Ferrous Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore in March 2022 up 17.7% from Rs. 46.42 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.10 crore in March 2022 up 80.1% from Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.37 crore in March 2022 up 76.83% from Rs. 6.43 crore in March 2021.

    Chennai Ferrous EPS has increased to Rs. 30.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.09 in March 2021.

    Chennai Ferrous shares closed at 89.90 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.75% returns over the last 6 months and 1,558.67% over the last 12 months.

    Chennai Ferrous Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.6428.0846.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.6428.0846.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.3018.6644.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.20---6.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.740.07
    Depreciation0.270.270.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.281.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.028.136.07
    Other Income0.070.020.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.108.156.16
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.108.156.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.108.156.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.108.156.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.108.156.16
    Equity Share Capital3.603.603.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.7822.6017.09
    Diluted EPS30.7822.6017.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.7822.6017.09
    Diluted EPS30.7822.6017.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 9, 2022 08:33 am
