Chennai Ferrous Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore, up 17.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore in March 2022 up 17.7% from Rs. 46.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.10 crore in March 2022 up 80.1% from Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.37 crore in March 2022 up 76.83% from Rs. 6.43 crore in March 2021.

Chennai Ferrous EPS has increased to Rs. 30.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.09 in March 2021.

Chennai Ferrous shares closed at 89.90 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.75% returns over the last 6 months and 1,558.67% over the last 12 months.