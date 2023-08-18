English
    Chennai Ferrous Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.73 crore, up 215.66% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Ferrous Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 94.73 crore in June 2023 up 215.66% from Rs. 30.01 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2023 down 61.62% from Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2023 down 56.2% from Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2022.
    Chennai Ferrous EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.21 in June 2022.Chennai Ferrous shares closed at 144.40 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.89% returns over the last 6 months and -11.49% over the last 12 months.
    Chennai Ferrous Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.7334.8030.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.7334.8030.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.65107.6926.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks77.83-77.82-0.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.290.230.29
    Depreciation0.270.270.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.185.530.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.50-1.102.99
    Other Income0.96--0.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.46-1.103.68
    Interest0.050.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.41-1.103.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.41-1.103.68
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.41-1.103.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.41-1.103.68
    Equity Share Capital3.603.603.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.92-3.0610.21
    Diluted EPS3.92-3.0610.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.92-3.0610.21
    Diluted EPS3.92-3.0610.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023

