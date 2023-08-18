Chennai Ferrous Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.73 crore, up 215.66% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 94.73 34.80 30.01 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 94.73 34.80 30.01 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 11.65 107.69 26.78 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 77.83 -77.82 -0.52 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.29 0.23 0.29 Depreciation 0.27 0.27 0.27 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.18 5.53 0.19 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.50 -1.10 2.99 Other Income 0.96 -- 0.69 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.46 -1.10 3.68 Interest 0.05 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.41 -1.10 3.68 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.41 -1.10 3.68 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.41 -1.10 3.68 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.41 -1.10 3.68 Equity Share Capital 3.60 3.60 3.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.92 -3.06 10.21 Diluted EPS 3.92 -3.06 10.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.92 -3.06 10.21 Diluted EPS 3.92 -3.06 10.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited