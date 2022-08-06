Chennai Ferrous Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.01 crore, up 139.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.01 crore in June 2022 up 139.26% from Rs. 12.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2022 down 37.27% from Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2022 down 35.67% from Rs. 6.14 crore in June 2021.

Chennai Ferrous EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.28 in June 2021.

Chennai Ferrous shares closed at 211.05 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 104.90% returns over the last 6 months and 1,461.02% over the last 12 months.