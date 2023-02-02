Chennai Ferrous Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.19 crore, up 43.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.19 crore in December 2022 up 43.12% from Rs. 28.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 95.75% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 92.52% from Rs. 8.42 crore in December 2021.