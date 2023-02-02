English
    Chennai Ferrous Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.19 crore, up 43.12% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Ferrous Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.19 crore in December 2022 up 43.12% from Rs. 28.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 95.75% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 92.52% from Rs. 8.42 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.1936.2528.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.1936.2528.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods39.8235.0818.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.70--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.300.74
    Depreciation0.270.270.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.220.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-0.338.13
    Other Income0.720.700.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.360.378.15
    Interest0.020.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.350.378.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.350.378.15
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.350.378.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.350.378.15
    Equity Share Capital3.603.603.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.961.0322.60
    Diluted EPS0.961.0322.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.961.0322.60
    Diluted EPS0.961.0322.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
