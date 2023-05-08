Chemtech Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.66 crore, up 105.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.66 crore in March 2023 up 105.35% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2023 up 1197.73% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2023 up 329.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.

Chemtech Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2022.

Chemtech Ind shares closed at 25.64 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.05% returns over the last 6 months and 63.83% over the last 12 months.