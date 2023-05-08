English
    Chemtech Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.66 crore, up 105.35% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemtech Industrial Valves are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.66 crore in March 2023 up 105.35% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2023 up 1197.73% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2023 up 329.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.

    Chemtech Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2022.

    Chemtech Ind shares closed at 25.64 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.05% returns over the last 6 months and 63.83% over the last 12 months.

    Chemtech Industrial Valves
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.663.704.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.663.704.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.303.003.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.18-0.69-0.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.460.460.46
    Depreciation0.250.240.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.020.780.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.45-0.090.36
    Other Income0.520.010.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.97-0.080.49
    Interest0.290.290.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.68-0.370.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.68-0.370.18
    Tax0.25-0.38-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.430.010.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.430.010.19
    Equity Share Capital11.4911.4911.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves0.54----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.110.010.16
    Diluted EPS--0.010.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.110.010.16
    Diluted EPS--0.010.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am