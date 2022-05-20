Chemtech Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore, up 8.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore in March 2022 up 8.62% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 27.55% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022 up 4.17% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

Chemtech Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2021.

Chemtech Ind shares closed at 15.40 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.42% returns over the last 6 months and 42.59% over the last 12 months.