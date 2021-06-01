Chemtech Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore, up 191.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore in March 2021 up 191.01% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021 up 129.08% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021 up 500% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.

Chemtech Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2020.

Chemtech Ind shares closed at 11.00 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given -28.57% returns over the last 6 months and 49.66% over the last 12 months.