Chemtech Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, down 75.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemtech Industrial Valves are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in March 2020 down 75.35% from Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020 down 172.21% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 down 92.21% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2019.
Chemtech Ind shares closed at 7.50 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)
|Chemtech Industrial Valves
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.33
|7.31
|5.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.33
|7.31
|5.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.93
|3.38
|1.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|--
|2.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.97
|0.85
|-0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.37
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.31
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.94
|1.35
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|1.04
|1.32
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.01
|-0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|1.05
|1.27
|Interest
|0.30
|0.33
|0.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.43
|0.72
|0.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.43
|0.72
|0.92
|Tax
|0.08
|0.01
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.50
|0.71
|0.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.50
|0.71
|0.70
|Equity Share Capital
|11.49
|11.49
|11.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.62
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.62
|0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.62
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.62
|0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am