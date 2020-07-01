Chemtech Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, down 75.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in March 2020 down 75.35% from Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020 down 172.21% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 down 92.21% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2019.

Chemtech Ind shares closed at 7.50 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)