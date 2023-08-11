Chemtech Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.62 crore, up 41.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.62 crore in June 2023 up 41.25% from Rs. 3.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2023 up 306.6% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2023 up 101.92% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022.

Chemtech Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2022.

Chemtech Ind shares closed at 33.83 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 130.14% returns over the last 6 months and 160.23% over the last 12 months.