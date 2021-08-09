Chemtech Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, down 32.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in June 2021 down 32.1% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021 down 776.01% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 92.86% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

Chemtech Ind shares closed at 13.65 on August 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 36.50% returns over the last 6 months and 91.18% over the last 12 months.