Chemtech Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore, up 35.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore in December 2022 up 35.34% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.31% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 78.95% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.