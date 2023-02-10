Chemtech Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore, up 35.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore in December 2022 up 35.34% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.31% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 78.95% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

Chemtech Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.

Chemtech Ind shares closed at 14.75 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.46% returns over the last 6 months and 21.90% over the last 12 months.