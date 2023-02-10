English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Chemtech Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore, up 35.34% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemtech Industrial Valves are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore in December 2022 up 35.34% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.31% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 78.95% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

    Chemtech Industrial Valves
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.704.082.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.704.082.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.001.551.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.690.78-0.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.460.450.49
    Depreciation0.240.220.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.780.870.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.230.49
    Other Income0.010.030.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.260.51
    Interest0.290.290.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.37-0.030.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.37-0.030.15
    Tax-0.38-0.05-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.020.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.020.16
    Equity Share Capital11.4911.4911.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.020.14
    Diluted EPS0.010.020.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.020.14
    Diluted EPS0.010.020.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited