Chemtech Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.63 crore, down 46.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.63 crore in December 2018 down 46.85% from Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 up 113.33% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2018 up 291.18% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2017.

Chemtech Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2017.

Chemtech Ind shares closed at 9.91 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -27.40% returns over the last 6 months and -46.86% over the last 12 months.