Chemplast(OLD) Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.27 crore, up 6.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemplast(OLD) are:
Net Sales at Rs 569.27 crore in September 2022 up 6.51% from Rs. 534.48 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.90 crore in September 2022 down 37.6% from Rs. 67.15 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.68 crore in September 2022 down 53.89% from Rs. 166.28 crore in September 2021.
Chemplast(OLD) EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.66 in September 2021.
|
|Chemplast(OLD)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|569.27
|570.03
|534.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|569.27
|570.03
|534.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|188.03
|202.34
|174.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|58.10
|130.56
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|18.34
|-105.42
|34.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.47
|23.53
|20.08
|Depreciation
|21.92
|24.60
|22.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|209.62
|197.77
|154.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.79
|96.65
|128.52
|Other Income
|6.97
|6.54
|15.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|54.76
|103.19
|143.78
|Interest
|6.71
|4.82
|69.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|48.05
|98.37
|73.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-49.80
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|48.05
|48.57
|73.83
|Tax
|6.15
|9.95
|6.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|41.90
|38.62
|67.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|41.90
|38.62
|67.15
|Equity Share Capital
|79.06
|79.06
|79.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.65
|2.44
|4.66
|Diluted EPS
|2.65
|2.44
|4.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.65
|2.44
|4.66
|Diluted EPS
|2.65
|2.44
|4.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited