Chemplast(OLD) Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.27 crore, up 6.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemplast(OLD) are:

Net Sales at Rs 569.27 crore in September 2022 up 6.51% from Rs. 534.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.90 crore in September 2022 down 37.6% from Rs. 67.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.68 crore in September 2022 down 53.89% from Rs. 166.28 crore in September 2021.

Chemplast(OLD) EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.66 in September 2021.

 

Chemplast(OLD)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 569.27 570.03 534.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 569.27 570.03 534.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 188.03 202.34 174.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 58.10 130.56 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.34 -105.42 34.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.47 23.53 20.08
Depreciation 21.92 24.60 22.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 209.62 197.77 154.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.79 96.65 128.52
Other Income 6.97 6.54 15.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.76 103.19 143.78
Interest 6.71 4.82 69.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.05 98.37 73.83
Exceptional Items -- -49.80 --
P/L Before Tax 48.05 48.57 73.83
Tax 6.15 9.95 6.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.90 38.62 67.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.90 38.62 67.15
Equity Share Capital 79.06 79.06 79.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 2.44 4.66
Diluted EPS 2.65 2.44 4.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 2.44 4.66
Diluted EPS 2.65 2.44 4.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Chemplast(OLD) #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:30 am
