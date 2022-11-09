English
    Chemplast(OLD) Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.27 crore, up 6.51% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemplast(OLD) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 569.27 crore in September 2022 up 6.51% from Rs. 534.48 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.90 crore in September 2022 down 37.6% from Rs. 67.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.68 crore in September 2022 down 53.89% from Rs. 166.28 crore in September 2021.

    Chemplast(OLD) EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.66 in September 2021.

    Chemplast(OLD)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations569.27570.03534.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations569.27570.03534.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials188.03202.34174.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods58.10130.56--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.34-105.4234.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.4723.5320.08
    Depreciation21.9224.6022.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses209.62197.77154.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.7996.65128.52
    Other Income6.976.5415.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.76103.19143.78
    Interest6.714.8269.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.0598.3773.83
    Exceptional Items---49.80--
    P/L Before Tax48.0548.5773.83
    Tax6.159.956.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.9038.6267.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.9038.6267.15
    Equity Share Capital79.0679.0679.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.652.444.66
    Diluted EPS2.652.444.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.652.444.66
    Diluted EPS2.652.444.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

