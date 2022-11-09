Chemplast(OLD) Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.27 crore, up 6.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 569.27 crore in September 2022 up 6.51% from Rs. 534.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.90 crore in September 2022 down 37.6% from Rs. 67.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.68 crore in September 2022 down 53.89% from Rs. 166.28 crore in September 2021.

Chemplast(OLD) EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.66 in September 2021.