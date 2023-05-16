Chemplast(OLD) Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 427.72 crore, down 34.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemplast(OLD) are:
Net Sales at Rs 427.72 crore in March 2023 down 34.06% from Rs. 648.64 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2023 down 94.45% from Rs. 148.12 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.06 crore in March 2023 down 80.4% from Rs. 194.19 crore in March 2022.
Chemplast(OLD) EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.37 in March 2022.
|Chemplast(OLD)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|427.72
|629.65
|646.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|2.01
|Total Income From Operations
|427.72
|629.65
|648.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|172.63
|175.92
|194.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|52.52
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.15
|78.02
|82.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.34
|23.50
|18.29
|Depreciation
|22.56
|23.32
|25.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|191.27
|216.20
|162.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.77
|60.17
|165.15
|Other Income
|6.73
|5.51
|3.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.50
|65.68
|168.61
|Interest
|5.90
|5.21
|1.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.60
|60.47
|166.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.60
|60.47
|166.70
|Tax
|1.38
|3.64
|18.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.22
|56.83
|148.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.22
|56.83
|148.12
|Equity Share Capital
|79.06
|79.06
|79.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.52
|3.59
|9.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.52
|3.59
|9.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.52
|3.59
|9.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.52
|3.59
|9.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited