Chemplast(OLD) Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 427.72 crore, down 34.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 427.72 crore in March 2023 down 34.06% from Rs. 648.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2023 down 94.45% from Rs. 148.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.06 crore in March 2023 down 80.4% from Rs. 194.19 crore in March 2022.

Chemplast(OLD) EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.37 in March 2022.