    Chemplast(OLD) Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 427.72 crore, down 34.06% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemplast(OLD) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 427.72 crore in March 2023 down 34.06% from Rs. 648.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2023 down 94.45% from Rs. 148.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.06 crore in March 2023 down 80.4% from Rs. 194.19 crore in March 2022.

    Chemplast(OLD) EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.37 in March 2022.

    Chemplast(OLD)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations427.72629.65646.63
    Other Operating Income----2.01
    Total Income From Operations427.72629.65648.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials172.63175.92194.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods--52.52--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.1578.0282.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.3423.5018.29
    Depreciation22.5623.3225.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses191.27216.20162.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.7760.17165.15
    Other Income6.735.513.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.5065.68168.61
    Interest5.905.211.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.6060.47166.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.6060.47166.70
    Tax1.383.6418.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.2256.83148.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.2256.83148.12
    Equity Share Capital79.0679.0679.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.523.599.37
    Diluted EPS0.523.599.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.523.599.37
    Diluted EPS0.523.599.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 16, 2023