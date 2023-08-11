English
    Chemplast(OLD) Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 349.85 crore, down 38.63% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemplast(OLD) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 349.85 crore in June 2023 down 38.63% from Rs. 570.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.98 crore in June 2023 down 172.45% from Rs. 38.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.43 crore in June 2023 down 113.64% from Rs. 127.79 crore in June 2022.

    Chemplast(OLD)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations349.85427.72570.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations349.85427.72570.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials167.41172.63202.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.85--130.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.075.15-105.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.4827.3423.53
    Depreciation21.3322.5624.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses194.28191.27197.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-45.438.7796.65
    Other Income6.676.736.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-38.7615.50103.19
    Interest4.815.904.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-43.579.6098.37
    Exceptional Items-----49.80
    P/L Before Tax-43.579.6048.57
    Tax-15.591.389.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.988.2238.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.988.2238.62
    Equity Share Capital79.0679.0679.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.770.522.44
    Diluted EPS-1.770.522.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.770.522.44
    Diluted EPS-1.770.522.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 10:00 am

