Chemplast(OLD) Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 349.85 crore, down 38.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 349.85 crore in June 2023 down 38.63% from Rs. 570.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.98 crore in June 2023 down 172.45% from Rs. 38.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.43 crore in June 2023 down 113.64% from Rs. 127.79 crore in June 2022.