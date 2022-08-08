Chemplast(OLD) Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 570.03 crore, up 82.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 570.03 crore in June 2022 up 82.77% from Rs. 311.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.62 crore in June 2022 up 80.55% from Rs. 21.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.79 crore in June 2022 up 22.49% from Rs. 104.33 crore in June 2021.

Chemplast(OLD) EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2021.