Chemplast(OLD) Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 570.03 crore, up 82.77% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemplast(OLD) are:
Net Sales at Rs 570.03 crore in June 2022 up 82.77% from Rs. 311.89 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.62 crore in June 2022 up 80.55% from Rs. 21.39 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.79 crore in June 2022 up 22.49% from Rs. 104.33 crore in June 2021.
Chemplast(OLD) EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2021.
|Chemplast(OLD)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|570.03
|646.63
|311.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|2.01
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|570.03
|648.64
|311.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|202.34
|194.64
|145.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|130.56
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-105.42
|82.84
|-69.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.53
|18.29
|18.59
|Depreciation
|24.60
|25.58
|20.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|197.77
|162.14
|121.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|96.65
|165.15
|75.94
|Other Income
|6.54
|3.46
|8.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|103.19
|168.61
|84.09
|Interest
|4.82
|1.91
|60.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|98.37
|166.70
|23.60
|Exceptional Items
|-49.80
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|48.57
|166.70
|23.60
|Tax
|9.95
|18.58
|2.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|38.62
|148.12
|21.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|38.62
|148.12
|21.39
|Equity Share Capital
|79.06
|79.06
|79.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.44
|9.37
|1.35
|Diluted EPS
|2.44
|9.37
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.44
|9.37
|1.35
|Diluted EPS
|2.44
|9.37
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited