 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Chemplast(OLD) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 629.65 crore, up 21.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemplast(OLD) are:

Net Sales at Rs 629.65 crore in December 2022 up 21.76% from Rs. 517.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.83 crore in December 2022 down 60.21% from Rs. 142.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.00 crore in December 2022 down 54.45% from Rs. 195.40 crore in December 2021.

Chemplast(OLD)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 629.65 569.27 517.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 629.65 569.27 517.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 175.92 188.03 187.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 52.52 58.10 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 78.02 18.34 -48.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.50 25.47 20.24
Depreciation 23.32 21.92 22.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 216.20 209.62 168.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.17 47.79 167.11
Other Income 5.51 6.97 5.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.68 54.76 172.90
Interest 5.21 6.71 3.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.47 48.05 169.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.47 48.05 169.50
Tax 3.64 6.15 26.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.83 41.90 142.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.83 41.90 142.82
Equity Share Capital 79.06 79.06 79.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.59 2.65 9.03
Diluted EPS 3.59 2.65 9.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.59 2.65 9.03
Diluted EPS 3.59 2.65 9.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited