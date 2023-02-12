Chemplast(OLD) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 629.65 crore, up 21.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 629.65 crore in December 2022 up 21.76% from Rs. 517.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.83 crore in December 2022 down 60.21% from Rs. 142.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.00 crore in December 2022 down 54.45% from Rs. 195.40 crore in December 2021.