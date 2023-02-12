Chemplast(OLD) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 629.65 crore, up 21.76% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemplast(OLD) are:
Net Sales at Rs 629.65 crore in December 2022 up 21.76% from Rs. 517.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.83 crore in December 2022 down 60.21% from Rs. 142.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.00 crore in December 2022 down 54.45% from Rs. 195.40 crore in December 2021.
Chemplast(OLD) EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.03 in December 2021.
|Chemplast(OLD)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|629.65
|569.27
|517.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|629.65
|569.27
|517.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|175.92
|188.03
|187.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|52.52
|58.10
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|78.02
|18.34
|-48.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.50
|25.47
|20.24
|Depreciation
|23.32
|21.92
|22.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|216.20
|209.62
|168.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|60.17
|47.79
|167.11
|Other Income
|5.51
|6.97
|5.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|65.68
|54.76
|172.90
|Interest
|5.21
|6.71
|3.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|60.47
|48.05
|169.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|60.47
|48.05
|169.50
|Tax
|3.64
|6.15
|26.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|56.83
|41.90
|142.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|56.83
|41.90
|142.82
|Equity Share Capital
|79.06
|79.06
|79.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.59
|2.65
|9.03
|Diluted EPS
|3.59
|2.65
|9.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.59
|2.65
|9.03
|Diluted EPS
|3.59
|2.65
|9.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited