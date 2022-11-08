Chemplast(OLD) Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,194.37 crore, down 28.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chemplast(OLD) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,194.37 crore in September 2022 down 28.61% from Rs. 1,672.99 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.54 crore in September 2022 down 74.53% from Rs. 151.34 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.12 crore in September 2022 down 68.74% from Rs. 368.21 crore in September 2021.
Chemplast(OLD) EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.51 in September 2021.
|
|Chemplast(OLD)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,194.37
|1,411.30
|1,672.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,194.37
|1,411.30
|1,672.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|691.23
|936.30
|864.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|58.10
|130.56
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|32.68
|-162.78
|211.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.15
|36.30
|29.81
|Depreciation
|33.35
|40.55
|33.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|275.78
|276.78
|220.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|65.08
|153.59
|313.32
|Other Income
|16.69
|15.75
|21.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|81.77
|169.34
|335.13
|Interest
|39.97
|36.19
|148.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|41.80
|133.15
|186.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-80.50
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|41.80
|52.65
|186.21
|Tax
|3.26
|12.06
|34.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|38.54
|40.59
|151.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|38.54
|40.59
|151.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|38.54
|40.59
|151.34
|Equity Share Capital
|79.06
|79.06
|79.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.44
|2.57
|10.51
|Diluted EPS
|2.44
|2.57
|10.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.44
|2.57
|10.51
|Diluted EPS
|2.44
|2.57
|10.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited