Chemplast(OLD) Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,194.37 crore, down 28.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,194.37 crore in September 2022 down 28.61% from Rs. 1,672.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.54 crore in September 2022 down 74.53% from Rs. 151.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.12 crore in September 2022 down 68.74% from Rs. 368.21 crore in September 2021.

Chemplast(OLD) EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.51 in September 2021.