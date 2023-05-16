Chemplast(OLD) Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,146.83 crore, down 36.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chemplast(OLD) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,146.83 crore in March 2023 down 36.53% from Rs. 1,806.94 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.08 crore in March 2023 down 80.11% from Rs. 231.64 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.35 crore in March 2023 down 63.87% from Rs. 355.20 crore in March 2022.
Chemplast(OLD) EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.65 in March 2022.
|Chemplast(OLD)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,146.83
|1,188.58
|1,804.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|2.29
|Total Income From Operations
|1,146.83
|1,188.58
|1,806.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|745.80
|642.56
|868.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|3.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.69
|134.53
|333.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.08
|33.68
|29.25
|Depreciation
|33.46
|34.64
|40.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|262.84
|299.66
|225.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|63.96
|43.51
|306.23
|Other Income
|30.93
|16.52
|8.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|94.89
|60.03
|314.99
|Interest
|38.40
|39.46
|34.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|56.49
|20.57
|280.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|56.49
|20.57
|280.10
|Tax
|10.41
|-6.57
|48.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|46.08
|27.14
|231.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|46.08
|27.14
|231.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|46.08
|27.14
|231.64
|Equity Share Capital
|79.06
|79.06
|79.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.91
|1.72
|14.65
|Diluted EPS
|2.91
|1.72
|14.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.91
|1.72
|14.65
|Diluted EPS
|2.91
|1.72
|14.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
