English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Chemplast(OLD) Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,146.83 crore, down 36.53% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chemplast(OLD) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,146.83 crore in March 2023 down 36.53% from Rs. 1,806.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.08 crore in March 2023 down 80.11% from Rs. 231.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.35 crore in March 2023 down 63.87% from Rs. 355.20 crore in March 2022.

    Chemplast(OLD) EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.65 in March 2022.

    Chemplast(OLD)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,146.831,188.581,804.65
    Other Operating Income----2.29
    Total Income From Operations1,146.831,188.581,806.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials745.80642.56868.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods----3.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.69134.53333.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.0833.6829.25
    Depreciation33.4634.6440.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses262.84299.66225.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.9643.51306.23
    Other Income30.9316.528.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.8960.03314.99
    Interest38.4039.4634.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.4920.57280.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax56.4920.57280.10
    Tax10.41-6.5748.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.0827.14231.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.0827.14231.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates46.0827.14231.64
    Equity Share Capital79.0679.0679.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.911.7214.65
    Diluted EPS2.911.7214.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.911.7214.65
    Diluted EPS2.911.7214.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Chemplast(OLD) #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results
    first published: May 16, 2023 10:38 pm