Chemplast(OLD) Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,146.83 crore, down 36.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,146.83 crore in March 2023 down 36.53% from Rs. 1,806.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.08 crore in March 2023 down 80.11% from Rs. 231.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.35 crore in March 2023 down 63.87% from Rs. 355.20 crore in March 2022.

Chemplast(OLD) EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.65 in March 2022.