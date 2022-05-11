 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chemplast(OLD) Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,806.94 crore, up 34.65% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chemplast(OLD) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,806.94 crore in March 2022 up 34.65% from Rs. 1,341.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 231.64 crore in March 2022 down 36.38% from Rs. 364.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 355.20 crore in March 2022 up 0.8% from Rs. 352.37 crore in March 2021.

Chemplast(OLD) EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 27.16 in March 2021.

 

Chemplast(OLD)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,804.65 1,451.68 1,340.33
Other Operating Income 2.29 -- 1.62
Total Income From Operations 1,806.94 1,451.68 1,341.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 868.94 1,056.12 794.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.33 17.60 16.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 333.18 -241.01 -14.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.25 33.27 24.79
Depreciation 40.21 33.03 35.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 225.80 232.94 176.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 306.23 319.73 308.40
Other Income 8.76 13.05 8.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 314.99 332.78 316.87
Interest 34.89 37.37 91.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 280.10 295.41 225.29
Exceptional Items -- -- -2.34
P/L Before Tax 280.10 295.41 222.95
Tax 48.46 58.55 116.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 231.64 236.86 106.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 231.64 236.86 106.45
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 257.65
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 231.64 236.86 364.10
Equity Share Capital 79.06 79.06 67.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.65 14.98 27.16
Diluted EPS 14.65 14.98 27.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.65 14.98 7.94
Diluted EPS 14.65 14.98 27.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Chemplast(OLD) #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results
first published: May 11, 2022 11:44 am
