Chemplast(OLD) Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,806.94 crore, up 34.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,806.94 crore in March 2022 up 34.65% from Rs. 1,341.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 231.64 crore in March 2022 down 36.38% from Rs. 364.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 355.20 crore in March 2022 up 0.8% from Rs. 352.37 crore in March 2021.

Chemplast(OLD) EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 27.16 in March 2021.