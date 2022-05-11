Chemplast(OLD) Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,806.94 crore, up 34.65% Y-o-Y
May 11, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chemplast(OLD) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,806.94 crore in March 2022 up 34.65% from Rs. 1,341.95 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 231.64 crore in March 2022 down 36.38% from Rs. 364.10 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 355.20 crore in March 2022 up 0.8% from Rs. 352.37 crore in March 2021.
Chemplast(OLD) EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 27.16 in March 2021.
|Chemplast(OLD)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,804.65
|1,451.68
|1,340.33
|Other Operating Income
|2.29
|--
|1.62
|Total Income From Operations
|1,806.94
|1,451.68
|1,341.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|868.94
|1,056.12
|794.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.33
|17.60
|16.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|333.18
|-241.01
|-14.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.25
|33.27
|24.79
|Depreciation
|40.21
|33.03
|35.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|225.80
|232.94
|176.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|306.23
|319.73
|308.40
|Other Income
|8.76
|13.05
|8.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|314.99
|332.78
|316.87
|Interest
|34.89
|37.37
|91.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|280.10
|295.41
|225.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-2.34
|P/L Before Tax
|280.10
|295.41
|222.95
|Tax
|48.46
|58.55
|116.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|231.64
|236.86
|106.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|231.64
|236.86
|106.45
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|257.65
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|231.64
|236.86
|364.10
|Equity Share Capital
|79.06
|79.06
|67.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.65
|14.98
|27.16
|Diluted EPS
|14.65
|14.98
|27.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.65
|14.98
|7.94
|Diluted EPS
|14.65
|14.98
|27.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
