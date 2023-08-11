English
    Chemplast(OLD) Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 996.41 crore, down 29.4% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chemplast(OLD) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 996.41 crore in June 2023 down 29.4% from Rs. 1,411.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.97 crore in June 2023 down 257.6% from Rs. 40.59 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.55 crore in June 2023 down 107.89% from Rs. 209.89 crore in June 2022.

    Chemplast(OLD)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations996.411,146.831,411.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations996.411,146.831,411.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials716.16745.80936.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.85--130.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.961.69-162.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.1539.0836.30
    Depreciation32.4533.4640.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses267.81262.84276.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-66.9763.96153.59
    Other Income17.9730.9315.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.0094.89169.34
    Interest44.1638.4036.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-93.1656.49133.15
    Exceptional Items-----80.50
    P/L Before Tax-93.1656.4952.65
    Tax-29.1910.4112.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-63.9746.0840.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-63.9746.0840.59
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-63.9746.0840.59
    Equity Share Capital79.0679.0679.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.052.912.57
    Diluted EPS-4.052.912.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.052.912.57
    Diluted EPS-4.052.912.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Chemplast(OLD) #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 10:00 am

