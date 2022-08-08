Chemplast(OLD) Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,411.30 crore, up 46.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chemplast(OLD) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,411.30 crore in June 2022 up 46.95% from Rs. 960.37 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.59 crore in June 2022 up 40.84% from Rs. 28.82 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.89 crore in June 2022 up 27.16% from Rs. 165.06 crore in June 2021.
Chemplast(OLD) EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in June 2021.
|
|Chemplast(OLD)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,411.30
|1,804.65
|960.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|2.29
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,411.30
|1,806.94
|960.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|936.30
|868.94
|913.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|130.56
|3.33
|5.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-162.78
|333.18
|-320.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.30
|29.25
|27.73
|Depreciation
|40.55
|40.21
|30.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|276.78
|225.80
|182.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|153.59
|306.23
|120.38
|Other Income
|15.75
|8.76
|13.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|169.34
|314.99
|134.25
|Interest
|36.19
|34.89
|100.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|133.15
|280.10
|33.83
|Exceptional Items
|-80.50
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|52.65
|280.10
|33.83
|Tax
|12.06
|48.46
|5.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|40.59
|231.64
|28.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|40.59
|231.64
|28.82
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|40.59
|231.64
|28.82
|Equity Share Capital
|79.06
|79.06
|79.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.57
|14.65
|1.82
|Diluted EPS
|2.57
|14.65
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.57
|14.65
|1.82
|Diluted EPS
|2.57
|14.65
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited