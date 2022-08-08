Chemplast(OLD) Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,411.30 crore, up 46.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,411.30 crore in June 2022 up 46.95% from Rs. 960.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.59 crore in June 2022 up 40.84% from Rs. 28.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.89 crore in June 2022 up 27.16% from Rs. 165.06 crore in June 2021.

Chemplast(OLD) EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in June 2021.