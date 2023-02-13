Chemplast(OLD) Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,188.58 crore, down 18.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,188.58 crore in December 2022 down 18.12% from Rs. 1,451.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.14 crore in December 2022 down 88.54% from Rs. 236.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.67 crore in December 2022 down 74.12% from Rs. 365.81 crore in December 2021.