Chemplast(OLD) Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,188.58 crore, down 18.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chemplast(OLD) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,188.58 crore in December 2022 down 18.12% from Rs. 1,451.68 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.14 crore in December 2022 down 88.54% from Rs. 236.86 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.67 crore in December 2022 down 74.12% from Rs. 365.81 crore in December 2021.
Chemplast(OLD) EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.98 in December 2021.
|
|Chemplast(OLD)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,188.58
|1,194.37
|1,451.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,188.58
|1,194.37
|1,451.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|642.56
|691.23
|1,056.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|58.10
|17.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|134.53
|32.68
|-241.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.68
|38.15
|33.27
|Depreciation
|34.64
|33.35
|33.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|299.66
|275.78
|232.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.51
|65.08
|319.73
|Other Income
|16.52
|16.69
|13.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|60.03
|81.77
|332.78
|Interest
|39.46
|39.97
|37.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.57
|41.80
|295.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.57
|41.80
|295.41
|Tax
|-6.57
|3.26
|58.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|27.14
|38.54
|236.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|27.14
|38.54
|236.86
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|27.14
|38.54
|236.86
|Equity Share Capital
|79.06
|79.06
|79.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.72
|2.44
|14.98
|Diluted EPS
|1.72
|2.44
|14.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.72
|2.44
|14.98
|Diluted EPS
|1.72
|2.44
|14.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited