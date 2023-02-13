English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Chemplast(OLD) Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,188.58 crore, down 18.12% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chemplast(OLD) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,188.58 crore in December 2022 down 18.12% from Rs. 1,451.68 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.14 crore in December 2022 down 88.54% from Rs. 236.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.67 crore in December 2022 down 74.12% from Rs. 365.81 crore in December 2021.

    Chemplast(OLD)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,188.581,194.371,451.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,188.581,194.371,451.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials642.56691.231,056.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods--58.1017.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks134.5332.68-241.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.6838.1533.27
    Depreciation34.6433.3533.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses299.66275.78232.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.5165.08319.73
    Other Income16.5216.6913.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.0381.77332.78
    Interest39.4639.9737.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.5741.80295.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.5741.80295.41
    Tax-6.573.2658.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.1438.54236.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.1438.54236.86
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.1438.54236.86
    Equity Share Capital79.0679.0679.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.722.4414.98
    Diluted EPS1.722.4414.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.722.4414.98
    Diluted EPS1.722.4414.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited