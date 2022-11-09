CHEMPLAST SANMA Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.27 crore, up 6.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 569.27 crore in September 2022 up 6.51% from Rs. 534.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.90 crore in September 2022 down 37.6% from Rs. 67.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.68 crore in September 2022 down 53.89% from Rs. 166.28 crore in September 2021.

CHEMPLAST SANMA EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.66 in September 2021.

CHEMPLAST SANMA shares closed at 387.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.40% returns over the last 6 months and -40.94% over the last 12 months.