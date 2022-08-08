 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CHEMPLAST SANMA Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 570.03 crore, up 82.77% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemplast Sanmar are:

Net Sales at Rs 570.03 crore in June 2022 up 82.77% from Rs. 311.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.62 crore in June 2022 up 80.55% from Rs. 21.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.79 crore in June 2022 up 22.49% from Rs. 104.33 crore in June 2021.

CHEMPLAST SANMA EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2021.

CHEMPLAST SANMA shares closed at 486.80 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.85% returns over the last 6 months

Chemplast Sanmar
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 570.03 646.63 311.89
Other Operating Income -- 2.01 --
Total Income From Operations 570.03 648.64 311.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 202.34 194.64 145.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 130.56 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -105.42 82.84 -69.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.53 18.29 18.59
Depreciation 24.60 25.58 20.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 197.77 162.14 121.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.65 165.15 75.94
Other Income 6.54 3.46 8.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.19 168.61 84.09
Interest 4.82 1.91 60.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 98.37 166.70 23.60
Exceptional Items -49.80 -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.57 166.70 23.60
Tax 9.95 18.58 2.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.62 148.12 21.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.62 148.12 21.39
Equity Share Capital 79.06 79.06 79.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.44 9.37 1.35
Diluted EPS 2.44 9.37 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.44 9.37 1.35
Diluted EPS 2.44 9.37 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
