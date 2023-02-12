CHEMPLAST SANMA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 629.65 crore, up 21.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 629.65 crore in December 2022 up 21.76% from Rs. 517.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.83 crore in December 2022 down 60.21% from Rs. 142.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.00 crore in December 2022 down 54.45% from Rs. 195.40 crore in December 2021.

CHEMPLAST SANMA EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.03 in December 2021.

CHEMPLAST SANMA shares closed at 433.80 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and -19.96% over the last 12 months.