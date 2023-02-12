English
    CHEMPLAST SANMA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 629.65 crore, up 21.76% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemplast Sanmar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 629.65 crore in December 2022 up 21.76% from Rs. 517.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.83 crore in December 2022 down 60.21% from Rs. 142.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.00 crore in December 2022 down 54.45% from Rs. 195.40 crore in December 2021.

    Chemplast Sanmar
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations629.65569.27517.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations629.65569.27517.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials175.92188.03187.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods52.5258.10--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks78.0218.34-48.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.5025.4720.24
    Depreciation23.3221.9222.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses216.20209.62168.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.1747.79167.11
    Other Income5.516.975.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.6854.76172.90
    Interest5.216.713.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.4748.05169.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax60.4748.05169.50
    Tax3.646.1526.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.8341.90142.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.8341.90142.82
    Equity Share Capital79.0679.0679.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.592.659.03
    Diluted EPS3.592.659.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.592.659.03
    Diluted EPS3.592.659.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
