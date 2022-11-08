CHEMPLAST SANMA Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,194.37 crore, down 28.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,194.37 crore in September 2022 down 28.61% from Rs. 1,672.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.54 crore in September 2022 down 74.53% from Rs. 151.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.12 crore in September 2022 down 68.74% from Rs. 368.21 crore in September 2021.

CHEMPLAST SANMA EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.51 in September 2021.

CHEMPLAST SANMA shares closed at 364.95 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.49% returns over the last 6 months and -44.41% over the last 12 months.