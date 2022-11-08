 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CHEMPLAST SANMA Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,194.37 crore, down 28.61% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chemplast Sanmar are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,194.37 crore in September 2022 down 28.61% from Rs. 1,672.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.54 crore in September 2022 down 74.53% from Rs. 151.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.12 crore in September 2022 down 68.74% from Rs. 368.21 crore in September 2021.

CHEMPLAST SANMA EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.51 in September 2021.

CHEMPLAST SANMA shares closed at 364.95 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.49% returns over the last 6 months and -44.41% over the last 12 months.

Chemplast Sanmar
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,194.37 1,411.30 1,672.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,194.37 1,411.30 1,672.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 691.23 936.30 864.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 58.10 130.56 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 32.68 -162.78 211.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.15 36.30 29.81
Depreciation 33.35 40.55 33.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 275.78 276.78 220.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.08 153.59 313.32
Other Income 16.69 15.75 21.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.77 169.34 335.13
Interest 39.97 36.19 148.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.80 133.15 186.21
Exceptional Items -- -80.50 --
P/L Before Tax 41.80 52.65 186.21
Tax 3.26 12.06 34.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.54 40.59 151.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.54 40.59 151.34
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.54 40.59 151.34
Equity Share Capital 79.06 79.06 79.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.44 2.57 10.51
Diluted EPS 2.44 2.57 10.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.44 2.57 10.51
Diluted EPS 2.44 2.57 10.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:35 pm
