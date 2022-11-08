English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CHEMPLAST SANMA Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,194.37 crore, down 28.61% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chemplast Sanmar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,194.37 crore in September 2022 down 28.61% from Rs. 1,672.99 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.54 crore in September 2022 down 74.53% from Rs. 151.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.12 crore in September 2022 down 68.74% from Rs. 368.21 crore in September 2021.

    CHEMPLAST SANMA EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.51 in September 2021.

    Close

    CHEMPLAST SANMA shares closed at 364.95 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.49% returns over the last 6 months and -44.41% over the last 12 months.

    Chemplast Sanmar
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,194.371,411.301,672.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,194.371,411.301,672.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials691.23936.30864.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods58.10130.56--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks32.68-162.78211.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.1536.3029.81
    Depreciation33.3540.5533.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses275.78276.78220.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.08153.59313.32
    Other Income16.6915.7521.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.77169.34335.13
    Interest39.9736.19148.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.80133.15186.21
    Exceptional Items---80.50--
    P/L Before Tax41.8052.65186.21
    Tax3.2612.0634.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.5440.59151.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.5440.59151.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.5440.59151.34
    Equity Share Capital79.0679.0679.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.442.5710.51
    Diluted EPS2.442.5710.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.442.5710.51
    Diluted EPS2.442.5710.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Chemplast Sanma #Chemplast Sanmar #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Speciality Chemicals
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:35 pm