CHEMPLAST SANMA Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,146.83 crore, down 36.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,146.83 crore in March 2023 down 36.53% from Rs. 1,806.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.08 crore in March 2023 down 80.11% from Rs. 231.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.35 crore in March 2023 down 63.87% from Rs. 355.20 crore in March 2022.

CHEMPLAST SANMA EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.65 in March 2022.

CHEMPLAST SANMA shares closed at 436.25 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.32% returns over the last 6 months and -16.52% over the last 12 months.