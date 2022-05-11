CHEMPLAST SANMA Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,806.94 crore, up 34.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,806.94 crore in March 2022 up 34.65% from Rs. 1,341.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 231.64 crore in March 2022 down 36.38% from Rs. 364.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 355.20 crore in March 2022 up 0.8% from Rs. 352.37 crore in March 2021.

CHEMPLAST SANMA EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 27.16 in March 2021.

CHEMPLAST SANMA shares closed at 518.65 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.00% returns over the last 6 months