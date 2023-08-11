CHEMPLAST SANMA Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 996.41 crore, down 29.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 996.41 crore in June 2023 down 29.4% from Rs. 1,411.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.97 crore in June 2023 down 257.6% from Rs. 40.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.55 crore in June 2023 down 107.89% from Rs. 209.89 crore in June 2022.

CHEMPLAST SANMA shares closed at 436.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.44% returns over the last 6 months and -3.16% over the last 12 months.