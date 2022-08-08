 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CHEMPLAST SANMA Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,411.30 crore, up 46.95% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chemplast Sanmar are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,411.30 crore in June 2022 up 46.95% from Rs. 960.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.59 crore in June 2022 up 40.84% from Rs. 28.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.89 crore in June 2022 up 27.16% from Rs. 165.06 crore in June 2021.

CHEMPLAST SANMA EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in June 2021.

CHEMPLAST SANMA shares closed at 486.80 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.85% returns over the last 6 months

Chemplast Sanmar
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,411.30 1,804.65 960.37
Other Operating Income -- 2.29 --
Total Income From Operations 1,411.30 1,806.94 960.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 936.30 868.94 913.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 130.56 3.33 5.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -162.78 333.18 -320.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.30 29.25 27.73
Depreciation 40.55 40.21 30.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 276.78 225.80 182.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 153.59 306.23 120.38
Other Income 15.75 8.76 13.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 169.34 314.99 134.25
Interest 36.19 34.89 100.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 133.15 280.10 33.83
Exceptional Items -80.50 -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.65 280.10 33.83
Tax 12.06 48.46 5.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.59 231.64 28.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.59 231.64 28.82
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 40.59 231.64 28.82
Equity Share Capital 79.06 79.06 79.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.57 14.65 1.82
Diluted EPS 2.57 14.65 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.57 14.65 1.82
Diluted EPS 2.57 14.65 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
