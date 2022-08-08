CHEMPLAST SANMA Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,411.30 crore, up 46.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,411.30 crore in June 2022 up 46.95% from Rs. 960.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.59 crore in June 2022 up 40.84% from Rs. 28.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.89 crore in June 2022 up 27.16% from Rs. 165.06 crore in June 2021.

CHEMPLAST SANMA EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in June 2021.

CHEMPLAST SANMA shares closed at 486.80 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.85% returns over the last 6 months