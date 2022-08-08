English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CHEMPLAST SANMA Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,411.30 crore, up 46.95% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chemplast Sanmar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,411.30 crore in June 2022 up 46.95% from Rs. 960.37 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.59 crore in June 2022 up 40.84% from Rs. 28.82 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.89 crore in June 2022 up 27.16% from Rs. 165.06 crore in June 2021.

    CHEMPLAST SANMA EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in June 2021.

    Close

    CHEMPLAST SANMA shares closed at 486.80 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.85% returns over the last 6 months

    Chemplast Sanmar
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,411.301,804.65960.37
    Other Operating Income--2.29--
    Total Income From Operations1,411.301,806.94960.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials936.30868.94913.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods130.563.335.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-162.78333.18-320.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.3029.2527.73
    Depreciation40.5540.2130.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses276.78225.80182.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax153.59306.23120.38
    Other Income15.758.7613.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax169.34314.99134.25
    Interest36.1934.89100.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax133.15280.1033.83
    Exceptional Items-80.50----
    P/L Before Tax52.65280.1033.83
    Tax12.0648.465.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.59231.6428.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.59231.6428.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates40.59231.6428.82
    Equity Share Capital79.0679.0679.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.5714.651.82
    Diluted EPS2.5714.65--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.5714.651.82
    Diluted EPS2.5714.65--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Chemplast Sanma #Chemplast Sanmar #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Speciality Chemicals
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.