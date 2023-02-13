 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CHEMPLAST SANMA Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,188.58 crore, down 18.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chemplast Sanmar are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,188.58 crore in December 2022 down 18.12% from Rs. 1,451.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.14 crore in December 2022 down 88.54% from Rs. 236.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.67 crore in December 2022 down 74.12% from Rs. 365.81 crore in December 2021.

Chemplast Sanmar
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,188.58 1,194.37 1,451.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,188.58 1,194.37 1,451.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 642.56 691.23 1,056.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 58.10 17.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 134.53 32.68 -241.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.68 38.15 33.27
Depreciation 34.64 33.35 33.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 299.66 275.78 232.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.51 65.08 319.73
Other Income 16.52 16.69 13.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.03 81.77 332.78
Interest 39.46 39.97 37.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.57 41.80 295.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.57 41.80 295.41
Tax -6.57 3.26 58.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.14 38.54 236.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.14 38.54 236.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.14 38.54 236.86
Equity Share Capital 79.06 79.06 79.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 2.44 14.98
Diluted EPS 1.72 2.44 14.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 2.44 14.98
Diluted EPS 1.72 2.44 14.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
