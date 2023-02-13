CHEMPLAST SANMA Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,188.58 crore, down 18.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,188.58 crore in December 2022 down 18.12% from Rs. 1,451.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.14 crore in December 2022 down 88.54% from Rs. 236.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.67 crore in December 2022 down 74.12% from Rs. 365.81 crore in December 2021.

CHEMPLAST SANMA EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.98 in December 2021.

CHEMPLAST SANMA shares closed at 430.70 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months and -20.54% over the last 12 months.