Chemiesynth (Va Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore, down 27.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore in September 2022 down 27.08% from Rs. 6.08 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 89.94% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2022 down 54.63% from Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2021.
Chemiesynth (Va EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.96 in September 2021.
|
|Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.43
|4.54
|6.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.43
|4.54
|6.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.85
|1.80
|1.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|0.10
|-0.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.60
|0.77
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.27
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.47
|2.10
|3.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|-0.50
|0.85
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|-0.50
|0.85
|Interest
|0.16
|0.11
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|-0.61
|0.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|-0.61
|0.73
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.06
|-0.61
|0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.06
|-0.61
|0.60
|Equity Share Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|3.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|-1.98
|1.96
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|-1.98
|1.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|-1.98
|1.96
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|-1.98
|1.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited